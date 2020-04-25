Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.95 ($37.16).

Shares of SOW traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €31.64 ($36.79). 264,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.74. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

