Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.95 ($37.16).

Software stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €31.64 ($36.79). 264,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. Software has a one year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a one year high of €35.03 ($40.73).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

