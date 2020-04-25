Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 6%

Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 24,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 36,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solarwindow Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.09.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

