Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

SON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 316,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,517. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

