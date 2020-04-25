Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

SON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 316,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,517. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,761,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,166,000 after acquiring an additional 678,862 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 240,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

