SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $55.77, approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF accounts for 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 62.15% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.