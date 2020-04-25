SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Reduced by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.10. The company had a trading volume of 767,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,576. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average of $343.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

