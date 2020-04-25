SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Stake Reduced by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,462,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. 72,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.