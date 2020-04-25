Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $6.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. 765,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,745. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 106,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,823,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.