Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to $0.41. Spirit Airlines reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 4,354,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,811. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

