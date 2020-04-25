Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,485. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

