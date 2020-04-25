Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Shares Up 5.9%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.52, 451,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 446,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sprott in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

