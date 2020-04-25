SRCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $72,538.57 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $72,538.57 and approximately $45.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02574923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00214937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.