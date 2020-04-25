Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,545. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,747,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 3,379.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

