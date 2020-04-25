Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 28,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

