Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $598,687,000 after buying an additional 491,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

