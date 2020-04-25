Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2,991.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

SBUX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

