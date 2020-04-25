Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

STLD traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,522. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

