Stellar (XLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $552.18 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $552.18 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ZB.COM, GOPAX and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02563524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214660 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,873 coins and its circulating supply is 20,295,869,271 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoMarket, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Liquid, Exmo, Kraken, OKEx, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Huobi, BitMart, BCEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, ABCC, RippleFox, CoinEgg, Bitbns, GOPAX, Koineks, Stellarport, Poloniex, CEX.IO, Stronghold, Bittrex, Indodax, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Exrates, Ovis, Koinex, Kuna, ZB.COM, C2CX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

