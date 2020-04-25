Stephens Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $176.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.48.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

