Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 240,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,632. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.