Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.17. 103,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,190. The company has a market cap of $945.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

