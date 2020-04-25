Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives C$64.27 Average PT from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total value of C$1,755,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,373,635.15. Also, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 13,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.82, for a total transaction of C$860,438.71. Insiders have sold a total of 147,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,183 in the last three months.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,824. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.09. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.7399992 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

