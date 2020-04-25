sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.85 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00013116 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $519.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,888,159 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.