SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $5.20. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $6.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $15.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $16.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total transaction of $257,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,534.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,415 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded up $13.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.00. 812,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.