SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $253,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $983,273.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,436 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 368,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. Equities analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

