Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $40.86, 12,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 25,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp owned 13.48% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

