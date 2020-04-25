SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Shares Gap Down to $51.35

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.59, but opened at $51.35. SYSCO shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 8,693,916 shares.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 8.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

