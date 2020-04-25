T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Down 2.5%

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.25, 33,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 123,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research firms have commented on TSRYY. Goldman Sachs Group raised T WINE EST LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded T WINE EST LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

