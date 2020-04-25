Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Tailored Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,436. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.15. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

