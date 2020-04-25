Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.