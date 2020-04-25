TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TapImmune presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.18.

MRKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 178,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,047. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. TapImmune has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

