Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.30. Targa Resources shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 7,321,902 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -449.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.