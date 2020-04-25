Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $18.88, 33,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,123,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Targa Resources Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGLS.PA)

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

