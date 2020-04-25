Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 3.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

