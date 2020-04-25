Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down to $106.84

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.98, but opened at $106.84. Target shares last traded at $103.86, with a volume of 16,488,084 shares traded.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Get Target alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.