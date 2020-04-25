TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Up 25.6%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) shot up 25.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.02, 1,576,220 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 560,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several brokerages have commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $319.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.08%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace bought 19,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Insiders have purchased 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.