Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.32, approximately 2,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.