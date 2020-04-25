TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELA. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.