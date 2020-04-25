Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Telefonica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 97.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

