Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TX. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

TX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 347,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,255. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $26.38.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

