Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $485.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $500.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $725.15. 12,912,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,593,824. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $578.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

