Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $485.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $500.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.03.

TSLA stock traded up $19.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $725.15. 12,912,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,593,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison acquired 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

