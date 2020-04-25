Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,761. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

