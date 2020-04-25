The Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Binance and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.02583250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00215360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Livecoin, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

