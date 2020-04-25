TheStreet Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to C+

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

eHealth stock traded down $16.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.31. 2,295,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,385. eHealth has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in eHealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in eHealth by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

