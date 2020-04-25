ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.78 ($12.53).

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €5.43 ($6.32). 2,532,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.16 and its 200 day moving average is €10.16. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

