Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), approximately 728 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 17,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80 ($1.05).

The company has a market cap of $8.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.60.

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

