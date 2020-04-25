Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 226.87% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 329,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,915. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tocagen has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOCA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

In other Tocagen news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 65,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $108,147.34. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

