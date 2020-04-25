TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 271,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,617. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.